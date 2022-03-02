LPL Financial LLC Sells 130,539 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,539 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.78% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 193,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 18,650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 448.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $897,000.

DWLD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

