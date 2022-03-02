LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

