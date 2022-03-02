LPL Financial LLC Sells 45,321 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,484,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $51.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

