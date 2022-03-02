Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $393.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.30 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of LITE opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

