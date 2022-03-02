Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $7.81. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 158,437 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.