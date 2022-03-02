Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

