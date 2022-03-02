Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

