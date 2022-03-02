Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.96

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.96 and traded as high as C$25.69. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 7,388,284 shares.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$48.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

