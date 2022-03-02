MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.40 Million

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to report $551.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $593.80 million. MarineMax reported sales of $523.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

HZO stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

