Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marqeta by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
