Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Marten Transport worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MRTN stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.