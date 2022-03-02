Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.62

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and traded as high as $104.82. Marubeni shares last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 4,514 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

