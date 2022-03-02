Mate (MATE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46,180.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $10,803.24 and approximately $46,180.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mate has traded down 55.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.52 or 0.06704715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.66 or 0.99889802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.