Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00229801 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000103 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.