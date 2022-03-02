Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,785 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

MRSN opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

