Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Meta Financial Group worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

