Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Methode Electronics worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

