Michael David Jones Sells 4,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 286,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

