MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 820,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 653,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

