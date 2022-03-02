Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $158,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.34. 1,531,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

