MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Comparison

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Dyadic International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 671.93%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.17%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 138.39 -$16.24 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.60 million 65.99 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

