Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Moelis & Company worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

