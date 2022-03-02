MonetaryUnit Price Up 17.1% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $871,920.76 and $14,207.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00104619 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,248,267 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

