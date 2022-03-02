Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.77. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 2,033 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

