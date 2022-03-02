Morgan Stanley Acquires 216,406 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of DigitalOcean worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

