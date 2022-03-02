Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Grid Dynamics worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

