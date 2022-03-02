Morgan Stanley Has $26.08 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of American States Water worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE AWR opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.