Morgan Stanley Increases Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target to CHF 590

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 572 to CHF 590 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

