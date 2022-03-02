Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 11320020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

