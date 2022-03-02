MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of MP Materials worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 31.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

MP stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

