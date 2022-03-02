Mueller Water Products (MWA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2022 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2022 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2022 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

1/28/2022 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

1/12/2022 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

