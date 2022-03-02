Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.