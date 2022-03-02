N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Equities analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) to report $90.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,773,000.

N-able stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

