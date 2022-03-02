Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $177.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.65 million and the lowest is $174.27 million. Natera posted sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $783.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.95 million to $789.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.91 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.45.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natera by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Natera by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27. Natera has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

