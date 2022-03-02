National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of National Bank worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

