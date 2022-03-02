National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.