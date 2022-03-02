Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.01% of Natural Resource Partners worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

