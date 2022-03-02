NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,623. NatWest Group has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

