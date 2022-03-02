NeoGames (NGMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 2,750.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

