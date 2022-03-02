NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 187,213 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,316. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

