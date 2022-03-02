Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Newmont stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. 10,779,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. increased their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

