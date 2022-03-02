NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of NICE worth $21,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NICE by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.75 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.52 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

