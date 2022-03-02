Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,383 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Nikola worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.