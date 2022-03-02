Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.72). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.72), with a volume of 16,419 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.23) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.23) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.11. The stock has a market cap of £224.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

