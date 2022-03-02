Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NFBK opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

