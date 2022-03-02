Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $457.09

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $457.09 and last traded at $456.10, with a volume of 2236291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.69.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $2,554,940. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.