NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.39

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as high as C$13.64. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 685,525 shares traded.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.76.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.39.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.