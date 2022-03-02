Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutrien traded as high as $88.41 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 4867611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.