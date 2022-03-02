Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 106,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 184,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

