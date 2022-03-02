Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUO opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

